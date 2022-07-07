Microsoft updates Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11: What's new?

Microsoft is rolling out an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 with advanced networking and several improvements. The latest update, version 2205.40000.14.0, is available to all Windows Insider channels in U.S. only.

Advanced networking enables app access to local network devices for ARM computers, allowing apps to take advantage of this functionality. In addition, this update also enables IPv6 and VPN connectivity, enhancing the networking functionalities of the subsystem.

With this update, the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app has been updated to now account for advanced networking, which means the IP address has been removed from the Developer section in the Settings app as the subsystem no longer has a different IP from your computer.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Full Changelog

Enabled Advanced Networking functionality, including app access to local network devices for ARM

VM IP address removed from the Settings app. With Advanced Networking, now the IP address of the VM is the same as the host/computer IP.

Fixes for non-resizable app content on maximize or resizing

Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps

Android May Kernel patches

Android windows marked secure can no longer be screenshotted

Improve web browser launching

Enable doze and app standby while charging for improved power saving

ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for improved security

Updated to Chromium WebView 101

Fixes for graphics including app flickering and graphics corruption

Fixes for video playback

AV1 Codec support

Enabled IPv6 and VPN Connectivity

Increased the performance and reliability connecting to virtual WIFI in the container

Video playback apps can now prevent the screen from turning off in Windows

Known Issues