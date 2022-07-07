Microsoft updates Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11: What's new?
Microsoft is rolling out an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 with advanced networking and several improvements. The latest update, version 2205.40000.14.0, is available to all Windows Insider channels in U.S. only.
Advanced networking enables app access to local network devices for ARM computers, allowing apps to take advantage of this functionality. In addition, this update also enables IPv6 and VPN connectivity, enhancing the networking functionalities of the subsystem.
With this update, the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app has been updated to now account for advanced networking, which means the IP address has been removed from the Developer section in the Settings app as the subsystem no longer has a different IP from your computer.
Below is the complete update changelog:
Full Changelog
- Enabled Advanced Networking functionality, including app access to local network devices for ARM
- VM IP address removed from the Settings app. With Advanced Networking, now the IP address of the VM is the same as the host/computer IP.
- Fixes for non-resizable app content on maximize or resizing
- Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps
- Android May Kernel patches
- Android windows marked secure can no longer be screenshotted
- Improve web browser launching
- Enable doze and app standby while charging for improved power saving
- ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for improved security
- Updated to Chromium WebView 101
- Fixes for graphics including app flickering and graphics corruption
- Fixes for video playback
- AV1 Codec support
- Enabled IPv6 and VPN Connectivity
- Increased the performance and reliability connecting to virtual WIFI in the container
- Video playback apps can now prevent the screen from turning off in Windows
Known Issues
- Some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking. If you use a VPN and find Android apps do not have network connectivity, please disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for the Android Settings app
