Left Menu

Realme GT2 Explorer Master to be "first in world" with LPDDR5X RAM

The Realme GT2 Explorer Master with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is anticipated on July 12. The GT2 Explorer Master will be the first smartphone in the world to use LPDDR5X RAM, according to the company's further specs released on Thursday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 10:04 IST
Realme GT2 Explorer Master to be "first in world" with LPDDR5X RAM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Realme GT2 Explorer Master with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is anticipated on July 12. The GT2 Explorer Master will be the first smartphone in the world to use LPDDR5X RAM, according to the company's further specs released on Thursday. According to GSM Arena, Realme also announced the GT2 Explorer Master will have a metal frame, a 10-bit display with HDR10+, and an up to 120Hz refresh rate in other posts on Weibo.

Compared to LPDDR5, which has a speed of 6.4 Gbps, LPDDR5X RAM has a speed of up to 8.5 Gbps. The new standard is advantageous since it uses 20 per cent less electricity. The Realme GT2 Explorer Master's screen will include more than 16,000 levels of auto-brightness for a suitable "eye protection experience." A 2.37 mm thin bezel will be present at the bottom of the front panel, as reported by GSM Arena.

Next week is the formal launch date, and in the days before the event, we anticipate Realme to reveal even more features. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022