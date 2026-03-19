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Mamata Banerjee's Shock and Allegations: EC's 'Biased' Moves in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for bureaucratic transfers ahead of state elections. Accusing the Commission of bias and acting beyond its constitutional mandate, Banerjee expressed serious concerns over governance impact and described the situation as a threat to cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:50 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Shock and Allegations: EC's 'Biased' Moves in West Bengal
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's alleged partisan actions ahead of state polls.

In her letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee criticized the Commission for unauthorized transferals of high-ranking officials, describing the actions as constitutionally inappropriate.

Banerjee warned that these moves threaten to destabilize governance and hinder disaster response mechanisms during crucial months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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