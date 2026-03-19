Mamata Banerjee's Shock and Allegations: EC's 'Biased' Moves in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's alleged partisan actions ahead of state polls.

In her letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee criticized the Commission for unauthorized transferals of high-ranking officials, describing the actions as constitutionally inappropriate.

Banerjee warned that these moves threaten to destabilize governance and hinder disaster response mechanisms during crucial months.

(With inputs from agencies.)