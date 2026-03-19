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Poland Boosts Air Security with New High-Tech Radars

Poland has launched two new radars to enhance airspace security, part of a broader effort to improve radiolocation data and operational security. The move comes amid increasing airspace violations and is part of a significant investment in air traffic capabilities. The radars will support both civil and military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:51 IST
Poland Boosts Air Security with New High-Tech Radars
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In a strategic move to bolster airspace security, Poland inaugurated two advanced radar systems this Thursday, according to statements from the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA). These radars aim to vastly improve radiolocation data and enhance operational security in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

Amidst rising airspace breaches, including a notable drone incursion by alleged Russian operatives, Poland is heightening its aerial monitoring capabilities. This upgrade is part of a substantial investment initiative worth 1.4 billion zlotys spanning from 2024 to 2029, emphasizing cutting-edge technology near Katowice and Pultusk.

The newly deployed radars, which feature advanced communication capabilities, will serve both civilian and military purposes. PANSA highlights the importance of this dual-functionality for maintaining flexible airspace management, particularly in the face of potential military operations. This collaboration marks a significant step in Poland's ongoing efforts to safeguard its skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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