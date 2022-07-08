Left Menu

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro unveiled in India with upgraded features

The line of Infinix Note 12 series in India has received two new smartphones named Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Pro. The Note 12 series was unveiled in India a few months ago, and now the company has added two new smartphones to the lineup with improved features and specifications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:55 IST
Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As per Mashable, the Infinix Note 12 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 in India while the Infinix Note 12 is priced at Ts 14,999 in the country. Both these smartphones will go out on sale in India from July 14 on Flipkart.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, a peak brightness of 700 nits and a protective layer of Gorilla Glass powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the camera front, the Infinix Note 12 Pro has a 108-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It supports 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 700 nits peak brightness and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset under the hood along with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB internal storage, reports Mashable. The smartphone features a triple 50-megapixel rear camera module and a 16-megapixel front camera lens for selfies and video calls. The phone supports 33W fast charging and is charged by a 5000mAh battery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

