Nokia to lead German national-funded 6G lighthouse project '6G-ANNA'

Nokia will be the overall leader for 6G-ANNA, a German national-funded 6G lighthouse project. The project is part of the larger "6G Platform German" national initiative and has a total volume of €38.4 million with a duration of three years, the Finnish firm announced on Monday.

"We are honored to lead 6G-ANNA, the most important government-funded 6G lighthouse project in Germany. While the first 6G networks are not expected to be commercially available before 2030, we are already laying the technical foundation with 5G-Advanced, as well as long-term innovation that will drive 6G developments," said Peter Merz, Head of Nokia Standards.

The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung, BMBF) will fund 6G-ANNA to strengthen and push German and European 6G agendas and drive global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective.

Nokia said that it will work closely with the 29 partners in 6G-ANNA to lead and drive 6G research and standardization. The consortium includes partners from the industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in the country.

Within this project, Nokia will focus on designing an end-to-end 6G architecture and work with other project partners on three key technology areas: 6G access, network of networks, and automation and simplification. Selected topics such as sub-networks, XR, and real-time digital twinning will be implemented and presented as proof of concepts.