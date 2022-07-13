Left Menu

Canada's Rogers to credit customers with equivalent of five days service

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 04:08 IST
Canada's Rogers to credit customers with equivalent of five days service

Rogers Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it will be crediting customers with the equivalent of five days service after a network outage impacted millions of Canadians.

"We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we will be crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Rogers network outage hits millions of Canadians, drawing outrage

