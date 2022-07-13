Left Menu

TCS launches its 5th global research and innovation centre in Toronto

Spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and breakthrough thinking from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia including the University of Toronto as well as TCS network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, a company statement said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:11 IST
TCS launches its 5th global research and innovation centre in Toronto
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched TCS Pace Port Toronto, its fifth global research and co-innovation center. Spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and ''breakthrough thinking'' from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia – including the University of Toronto – as well as TCS' network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, a company statement said on Wednesday. Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS' Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry'', it said. Chief Technology Officer, TCS, Ananth Krishnan, said, "Establishing a Pace Port in TorontoNorth America's fastest-growing tech market -- is part of a long-term TCS strategic plan for Canada that includes innovation labs, growing and reskilling our workforce, and our ongoing work with schools to support STEM education." TCS Pace Port hubs around the world include over 4,000 researchers and innovators, more than 2,300 start-up partners, over 30 innovation labs, and 67 academic partners, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022