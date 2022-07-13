Kolkata Police to hold Hackathon on July 29

To make cyberspace more secure for common people, the Kolkata Police is organizing a Hackathon to bring together cyber security professionals and enthusiasts, a senior officer said.

In collaboration with the IEMLabs, a cyber security training institute, Kolkata Police is organizing the hackathon, ''An Initiative to Ensure a Cyber-Crime Free Environment & Encourage Ethical Hacking'' -- scheduled to be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on July 29, Additional Commissioner of Police Hari Kumar Kusumakar told reporters at the police headquarters here on Tuesday.

''With the increasing usage of the internet, cybercrime is also on the rise every day. There are different forms of such crimes. Hence, collaboration with young minds is required to counter the menace, and an exchange of ideas is the need of the hour. This Hackathon is one unique initiative to help students in their future endeavors and career opportunities,'' Kusumakar said.

The registrations are open from Tuesday and participants can enroll themselves on https://kolkatapolicehackathon.in. The last date of registration is July 26.

The first three winners would get rewards of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs one lakh, and Rs 50,000 respectively. ''Top 10 participants will get Internship opportunities in Kolkata Police and work on real-life projects,'' a senior officer of the force said.

