Nikon to discontinue DSLR production

Nikon will cease production of its SLR cameras. The photography market is changing as a result of increased competition from smartphone cameras. Nikon will focus on new mirrorless camera models, with the Nikon D6 DSLR serving as the company's final SLR, according to Nikkei Asia.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Nikon will cease production of its SLR cameras. The photography market is changing as a result of increased competition from smartphone cameras. Nikon will focus on new mirrorless camera models, with the Nikon D6 DSLR serving as the company's final SLR, according to Nikkei Asia. According to GSM Arena, an SLR (single-lens reflex) camera uses a series of mechanical parts and mirrors to display an image via the lens or up through the eyepiece.

Mirrorless cameras have taken the industry by storm in the last decade or so. Furthermore, smartphone cameras are growing more competent, and casual users no longer feel the need to purchase a separate camera. Mirrorless cameras' shutters do not wear out like SLRs' because they are not mechanical. Furthermore, they can capture and analyze photographs faster than comparable SLRs.

They are also designed to take up less space and so be more compact. According to Japan's Camera and Imaging Products Association, mirrorless camera sales (2.93 million units) will surpass SLR shipments (2.37 million) in 2020. "Nikon's cameras have been losing ground to smartphones, which are increasingly equipped with strong cameras," reports Nikkei.

"Nikon hopes to beat them by producing goods with more unique characteristics." Canon is also likely to discontinue production of SLR cameras in the coming years, as reported by GSM Arena. Mirrorless cameras account for half of Nikon's imaging business revenue, with SLRs accounting for the remaining 30 per cent.

Nikon's imaging sector earned JPY 178.2 billion (USD1.3 billion), according to Nikkei. For the time being, Nikon SLR production and distribution will continue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

