Left Menu

Real Madrid switches from Audi to BMW

Madrid players had been driving Audi cars until now.Madrid said the partnership with BMW Spain reflects the united values and vision for the future of both institutions. Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:46 IST
Real Madrid switches from Audi to BMW
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid ended a partnership of nearly two decades with Audi and is switching to BMW as one of its main sponsors, the Spanish club announced Wednesday.

The new deal means all Madrid soccer and basketball players will get BMW cars beginning this season. BMW Spain said it will provide fully electric cars to players and coaches, who can choose their own model. Madrid players had been driving Audi cars until now.

Madrid said the partnership with BMW Spain ''reflects the united values and vision for the future of both institutions.” Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022