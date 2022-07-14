Left Menu

Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation

Amazon has offered to refrain from using sellers' data for its own retail business and made other concessions to end an antitrust investigation, EU regulators said on Thursday. Amazon said while it disagrees with several of the Commission's conclusions it has engaged constructively with the EU competition watchdog.

Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation
Amazon has offered to refrain from using sellers' data for its own retail business and made other concessions to end an antitrust investigation, EU regulators said on Thursday. The U.S. online retail giant also offered to treat sellers equally when ranking their offers for the "buy box" on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales.

The European Commission said rivals and customers have until Sept. 9 to provide feedback to Amazon's proposal before it decides whether to accept the offer and end its investigation. Amazon said while it disagrees with several of the Commission's conclusions it has engaged constructively with the EU competition watchdog.

