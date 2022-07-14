Left Menu

New GDDR6 DRAM for GPUs introduced by Samsung

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung Electronics has revealed that it has started sampling the industry's first 16-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 DRAM with 24 Gbps processing speeds.

ANI | Seol | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:53 IST
New GDDR6 DRAM for GPUs introduced by Samsung
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung Electronics has revealed that it has started sampling the industry's first 16-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 DRAM with 24 Gbps processing speeds. According to GSM Arena, it is built on the 10 nm EUV process technology and is expected to boost the performance of laptop and console GPUs. The new DRAM chip will offer universal compatibility so it can have broad market adoption among graphics unit manufacturers.

Engineers at Suwon, Samsung HQ, developed an innovative circuit design and a highly advanced insulating material called High-K Metal Gate or HKMG to minimize data leakage. This means the GDDR6 DRAM will provide 30 per cent higher speeds than the predecessor. The company's new GDRR6 lineup will also offer some low-power options for extended battery life on laptops.

It utilizes dynamic voltage switching technology that adapts to the performance requirements. The company will launch versions with 20 Gbps and 16 Gbps processing speeds running at 1.1V instead of the 1.35V industry standard. As per GSM Arena, the company is currently sampling the new platform, meaning it is still being verified in real-life scenarios so it can hit the market in line with GPU platform launches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022