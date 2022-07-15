Left Menu

Facebook testing ways to allow five profiles tied to one account

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 00:44 IST
Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its flagship social network Facebook is introducing ways for users to have up to five profiles, a major change from the "real name" requirement the company has maintained since its inception.

The product change would "help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships," Meta said in a statement. Additional profiles will be tied to a single account for each user, and the company will continue to require that each user maintain only one account, the statement said.

