Airtel announces successful trial of 5G private network at BOSCH facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:14 IST
Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the successful trial of 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India facility in Bengaluru.

Airtel's on-premise 5G captive private network was built over the trial spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT), according to a statement.

Airtel has deployed India's first private 5G network at BOSCH facility, it said.

''The trial successfully demonstrates Airtel's capability to deliver high quality private network solutions for Industry 4.0,'' it added.

Airtel has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch's manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum.

In both the cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes, the statement said.

''The private network set up on trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi-GBPS (Gigabits per second) throughput,'' it added.

