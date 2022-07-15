Left Menu

BT workers to hold two-day strike over pay dispute - union

Over 40,000 workers for BT Group will hold a two-day national strike over pay at the end of July, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Friday. "For the first time since 1987, strike action will now commence at BT Group," CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said.

"For the first time since 1987, strike action will now commence at BT Group," CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said. "The reason for the strike is simple: workers will not accept a massive deterioration in their living standards."

The union previously warned that any strike — which would be the first in 35 years at the telecoms group — would have affect infrastructure, particularly on broadband rollout, and may cause disruption to phone and internet users including those working from home. The strikes will take place on Friday July 29 and Monday Aug. 1, the union said

