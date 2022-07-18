HCL Technologies bags multi-year IT deal from DSM

HCL Technologies has signed a multi-year deal with the Netherlands-based pharma and personal care company DSM, the Indian IT company said on Monday.

As part of the deal, HCL will help accelerate the digital transformation of Dutch pharma and personal care with a cloud-first strategy, agile delivery, and next-generation security and network practice, HCL Technologies said without disclosing the value of the deal.

DSM chief digital officer Ipek Ozsuer said the company is in the midst of a digital transformation to better serve its customers.

''We wanted to transition from a multi-vendor landscape and work with a sole integration partner that has the deep expertise to help drive our digital ambitions. HCL shares DSM's values in placing sustainability at the heart of our digital roadmap, making them an ideal transformation partner,'' Ozsuer said.

Through harnessing automation and analytics, HCL plans to enhance IT service delivery for approximately 18,000 end users across 200 sites in more than 50 countries for DSM.

''DSM is a pioneer in responsible business and led by a purpose that is very much aligned with HCL's own culture, values, and commitment to supporting our global communities,'' HCL Technologies chief growth officer for Europe and Africa, Ashish Kumar Gupta said.

