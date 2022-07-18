Uber integrates emergency assistance with Telangana Police for automatic location sharing details

Telangana Police and ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday announced a tech integration that will provide public safety authorities with real-time actionable data in case of an emergency on the Uber platform, a press release from the Telangana Director General of Police said.

As part of this tech-enabled collaboration, in the face of an emergency - riders or drivers will be able to share their live location which is updated every four seconds along with their name and contact details at the swipe of a button on the Uber app with the police. This will lead to saving critical time by providing potentially life-saving assistance by the police, it said.

The integration has been taken live in Hyderabad for Uber riders and drivers starting today. Access to this data can help first responders intervene faster where help is needed.

Uber plans to expand this integration with other State Police departments and take this tech-enabled safety integration live to multiple cities across India, the release said.

DGP M Mahendar Reddy said the police department is committed to ensuring public safety at all times and the new integration provides them with critical details such as real-time location and user details that will help act swiftly and save lives. ''We recognise and value harnessing the power of technology to improve efficiency, especially during emergencies. We are pleased to partner with Uber and make use of its global experience to help the public travel hassle free and feel more secure. Partnerships with private partners and using new-age technology is a key focus for us to further enhance our efforts to ensure safety in our city,'' Reddy said.

Shiva Shailendran, Director, Supply and Cities operations, India and South Asia, Uber said, ''There’s nothing more critical than the safety of the people we serve - and technology is at the core of our approach to safety challenges. Uber is committed to constantly investing in new technologies that improve the experience in the platform for drivers and riders, embodied in several safety features already available on the app.'' PTI GDK GDK SS SS

