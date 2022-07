BRIEF-Chinese Regulator To Fine Didi More Than $1 Billion Over Data-Security Breaches - WSJ

* CHINESE REGULATOR TO FINE DIDI MORE THAN $1 BILLION OVER DATA-SECURITY BREACHES- WSJ

* ONCE THE PENALTY IS ANNOUNCED, CHINA PLANS TO EASE AN EARLIER RESTRICTION BANNING DIDI FROM ADDING NEW USERS TO ITS PLATFORM - WSJ * PENALTY WILL ALLOW DIDI'S MOBILE APPS TO BE RESTORED TO DOMESTIC APP STORES - WSJ

* THE FINE WILL PAVE WAY FOR DIDI TO KICK-START A NEW SHARE LISTING IN HONG KONG - WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3zi1I7C]

