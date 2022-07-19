Manali Petro inks pact with UK-based Econic Tech to make eco-friendly polyols

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, manufacturer of polyols and part of the AM International Group, Singapore has signed a commercial agreement with United Kingdom-based Econic Technologies to manufacture eco-friendly polyols, the company said on Tuesday.

The agreement further strengthens the MPL-Econic partnership and the tie-up would offer significant upside across MPL's business value chain.

The innovative technology would reduce MPL's reliance on expensive fossil fuels. It aligns with the company's goal of sustainable manufacturing and eco-friendly products, a company statement said here.

''Science and innovation will play a key role in ensuring that our manufacturing plants implement eco-friendly and cost-efficient technology,'' MPL Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

''MPL's partnership with Econic Technologies brings significant research and development-led improvements to the production process. Alongside delivering a greener product to our customers, it reaffirms our ESG (environment, social, governance) commitment towards a carbon neutral planet,'' he said.

The MPL and Econic teams would collaborate on the design of retrofit equipment required, engineering, procurement in the initial phase.

''We appreciate this next development in our partnership with MPL and the opportunity to work with them as a pioneering licensee of Econic's technology in one of the world's biggest and fastest growing geographies,'' Econic Technologies, CEO, Keith Wiggins said.

''It is an exciting time to be implementing solutions that meet consumer demand for more sustainable products made using waste carbon dioxide,'' Wiggins said.

Polyols are building blocks for polyurethanes. They are used in a range of products including mattresses, automotive interiors, building insulation, protective coatings and industrial products, it added.

