STL wins approximately INR 250 crore deal for building Indian telecom operator's optical network

STL (NSE: STLTECH), an integrator of digital networks, today announced a deal with one of India's leading telecom operators. Pursuant to this arrangement, STL seeks to fulfil the telecom operator's requirement for setting up a high-performance, modern communication network in India. STL, already a leading network modernisation partner for the telecom player, further strengthens its relationship with the telco with this deal. With this multi-year deal, worth ~INR 250 crore, STL aims to provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider's network across 9 telecom circles, pan India.

As India's data demand grows, dense fiberisation is the need of the hour. This is being driven by investments in 5G, FTTH, data centres and next-gen digital networks by private telcos. STL, with its combined capabilities in optical fibres, network design and deployment services and programmatic network management, is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value. In this nationwide project, STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising Armored, Duct and Universal cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its unique end-to-end deployment methodology.

These optical fibre cables are a suitable choice for direct burial and duct installations. The design with Polyethylene outer jacket and unbonded steel tape promotes ease of installation and provides protection against rodents along with improved crush and impact resistance.

STL's optical connectivity solutions seek to enable the service provider to deliver a world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth. The densely fiberised network is also expected to form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.

Commenting on this collaboration, Praveen Cherian, CEO, of STL Global Services, said: ''STL and the telecom service provider have been long-term partners in the optical connectivity space. In this project, STL will collaborate with the service provider to develop and build a competent network for India. Through our solution, we will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network which is expected to enable the service provider to provide faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in East, South and North regions.''

