Maha: Coastal security review meeting held

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Manukumar Srivastava, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, jointly chaired the inaugural Apex Level Coastal Security Review Meeting here on Tuesday.

The participants deliberated on a variety of issues related to strengthening coastal security in Maharashtra, an official release said.

The chief secretary also visited the Joint Operations Centre, Mumbai, which is at the apex of the coastal security structure and is manned jointly by personnel from the Navy, Coast Guard, Police, Intelligence and Fisheries.

It was decided that such multi-agency interactions are crucial to enhancing cooperation and team-work amongst all stakeholders and the meeting will be conducted regularly, the release added.

