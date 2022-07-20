UK inflation hits 9.4% in June
20-07-2022
British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.4% in June compared with 9.1% in May, data showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.3%.
