Left Menu

Cabinet nod to MoU with Maldives on judicial cooperation

This MoU will provide a platform to tap benefits of Information Technology for court digitisation and can be a potential growth area for the IT companies and start-ups in both the countries, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:25 IST
Cabinet nod to MoU with Maldives on judicial cooperation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to an agreement with Maldives in the field of judicial cooperation which seeks to tap benefits of information technology for court digitisation.

According to an official statement, the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Judicial Service Commission of Maldives is the eighth agreement signed between India and other countries in the field of judicial cooperation. ''This MoU will provide a platform to tap benefits of Information Technology for court digitisation and can be a potential growth area for the IT companies and start-ups in both the countries,'' the statement said. The agreement will not only enable exchange of knowledge and technology in judicial and other legal areas between the two countries but also further the objectives of ''Neighbourhood First'' policy, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022