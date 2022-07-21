Left Menu

Zhang out with injury, Sorribes Tormo advances in Palermo

PTI | Palermo | Updated: 21-07-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 09:20 IST
Zhang out with injury, Sorribes Tormo advances in Palermo
  • Country:
  • Italy

Another seeded player withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday when Zhang Shuai pulled out with an unspecified “physical problem.” The third-seeded Zhang was scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini and the Italian was given a walkover into the quarterfinals where she will face either eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz or Julia Grabher.

Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday because of a back injury.

In one of the matches that did go ahead Wednesday, fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean.

The Spanish player will play seventh-seeded Anna Bondar, who beat fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-2, 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania also advanced, recovering from an early scare to beat Océane Dodin 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Begu will face either second-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Diane Parry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022