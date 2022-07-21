Zhang out with injury, Sorribes Tormo advances in Palermo
Another seeded player withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday when Zhang Shuai pulled out with an unspecified “physical problem.” The third-seeded Zhang was scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini and the Italian was given a walkover into the quarterfinals where she will face either eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz or Julia Grabher.
Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday because of a back injury.
In one of the matches that did go ahead Wednesday, fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean.
The Spanish player will play seventh-seeded Anna Bondar, who beat fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-2, 6-4.
Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania also advanced, recovering from an early scare to beat Océane Dodin 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Begu will face either second-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Diane Parry.
