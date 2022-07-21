Left Menu

This new option helps keep your Google Calendar free from spam

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:10 IST
This new option helps keep your Google Calendar free from spam
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has added a new option to display events on your Calendar only if they come from a known sender. This new option will help you keep your Google Calendar free from spam, the company says.

When you select this option, you still get email event invitations from unknown senders, but they appear on your calendar only after you accept. You can still choose to have all invitations appear on your calendar, or only those you've accepted, letting you customize the display to best meet your needs.

For the unversed, known senders include people in your same company domain (like @google.com), people in your contacts list and people you've interacted with before.

Google noted that admins can set the default reply option for their users in the Admin console while end users can indicate their preference in their own Calendar settings.

The new setting is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

More information can be found in the Google Workspace Update blog.

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022