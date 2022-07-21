This new option helps keep your Google Calendar free from spam

Google has added a new option to display events on your Calendar only if they come from a known sender. This new option will help you keep your Google Calendar free from spam, the company says.

When you select this option, you still get email event invitations from unknown senders, but they appear on your calendar only after you accept. You can still choose to have all invitations appear on your calendar, or only those you've accepted, letting you customize the display to best meet your needs.

For the unversed, known senders include people in your same company domain (like @google.com), people in your contacts list and people you've interacted with before.

Google noted that admins can set the default reply option for their users in the Admin console while end users can indicate their preference in their own Calendar settings.

The new setting is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

More information can be found in the Google Workspace Update blog.