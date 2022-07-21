Over 26,500 appeals, complaints pending with CIC: Centre

Over 26,500 appeals and complaints are pending with the transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) as on July 18, 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"Central Information Commission (CIC) data shows that 26,518 appeals/complaints cases are pending with CIC as on 18.07.2022," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. However, state-wise data on applications under the RTI Act is maintained by the respective state governments, he said.

All the states had been requested to explore the feasibility of implementing online RTI, the minister said. "National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to provide technical support, such as software, and source code to the state governments which desire to replicate the web portal for online filing of RTI applications at state level," he added.

