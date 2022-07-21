Fujifilm launches two new NURA health screening centres in India * Imaging major Fujifilm on Thursday announced the opening of two new 'NURA' health screening centres focusing on cancer and lifestyle diseases screening in India.

The new NURA centres will open in Gurugram (in July) and Mumbai (in September), a statement said.

In February 2021, Fujifilm opened its first NURA health screening centre in Bengaluru to launch a health screening service business in emerging countries.

''With the addition of two sites in Gurugram and Mumbai, Fujifilm will offer screening for cancer and lifestyle diseases in a total of three NURA sites. The company will continue to establish new NURA sites to further expand its health screening service business in emerging countries,'' it said.

The NURA center is equipped with Fujifilm's various medical devices, including CT scan and mammography system, as well as an AI-based medical IT system.

Teiichi Goto, President, and CEO, Representative Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation said that the company aims to position itself where access will be easier and getting regular screening will be achievable. ''We also plan to collaborate with different companies to ensure that a critical aspect of preventive and regular health check-ups is not ignored by the young working class of the country,'' Goto added. *** Marwadi University partners with ISRO, ITCA to launch Gujarat's first student satellite * Marwadi University (MU) on Thursday said it has partnered with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch Gujarat's first-ever student satellite.

Under this programme, a special space lab will be set up with Rs 1.9 crore funding by the university in its campus, according to a statement.

The university has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) by the Gujarat government.

This agreement aims to develop and launch student-built satellites into orbit under the aspirational and ambitious 75 Students' Satellites Mission 2022 in collaboration with ISRO. *** Hyatt Hotels Corp enters Pink City with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar * Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Thursday said it is opening 245-room Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar in Rajasthan.

Spread across an area of about five acres, this opening marks the second Hyatt hotel in one of India's most sought-after tourist destinations, as per a statement. *** Bounce Infinity to sell electric two wheelers on Flipkart * EV maker Bounce Infinity said on Thursday its electric two-wheeler will now be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Bounce will be making its Infinity e-two-wheeler available on Flipkart from July 22 onwards, and is offering delivery within 15 days at the customers' doorstep, it said.

In the initial phases, customers across New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra will be able to access the product while getting benefits of the state subsidies, the firm said.

With this launch, Bounce Infinity aims to democratise EV purchase by enabling customers to access them in a seamless manner and offer a hassle-free purchases.

