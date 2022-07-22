Left Menu

Hindalco , Aequs sign strategic pact in commercial aerospace sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:23 IST
Hindalco Industries Limited logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries and Aequs have entered into a strategic pact for long-term collaboration and joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector.

The move will strengthen the commercial aerospace business of Aequs Pvt Ltd.

''Aequs has executed a strategic partnership agreement for the supply of raw materials including, billets and extrusions by Hindalco Industries Ltd (Hindalco) through its manufacturing units and/or its subsidiary, Hindalco Almex Aerospace Ltd (HAAL) to be ultimately consumed by commercial aerospace OEMs,'' Hindalco said in a filing to BSE.

OEMs refer to original equipment manufacturers.

Given the size of Hindalco, the quantity of raw materials to be supplied to Aequs under the pact is ''miniscule'', it said.

''Additionally, this business involves long development and qualification cycles, given the industry standards involved,'' it said.

Hindalco Industries, a USD 26 billion metals powerhouse, is an industry player in aluminum and copper.

