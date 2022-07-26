Left Menu

Tokyo prosecutors raid home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi on Tuesday in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, Kyodo reported on Tuesday. Prosecutors have also raided the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, Kyodo reported.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:14 IST
Tokyo prosecutors raid home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo prosecutors raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi on Tuesday in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have also raided the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, Kyodo reported. Takahashi is a former executive of the firm, which was not immediately available to comment. Reuters was unable to contact Takahashi. The investigation is looking at whether payments of 45 million yen ($325,544) between 2017 and 2021 to a company run by Takahashi violated a law that prohibits public servants from taking money in relation to their positions, local media has reported.

Board members of the organizing committee were considered quasi-public servants. Aoki became an "official supporter" of the Tokyo Games, providing referees uniforms and selling suits sporting the Olympic emblem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022