Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA, U.S. official says
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:40 IST
Russia has not communicated to NASA its intent to withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024, a senior agency official told Reuters, as Russia's new space chief claimed on Tuesday that Moscow plans to pull out of the two-decade-old orbital partnership.
