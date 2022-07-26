Left Menu

U.S. Navy boosts aspiration for large unmanned fleet

The U.S. Navy sees its future fleet comprised of more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships hoping technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released Tuesday. The plan for the 2040s and beyond underscored "the need to address long-term competition with China and sustain military advantage against Russia".

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:00 IST
U.S. Navy boosts aspiration for large unmanned fleet

The U.S. Navy sees its future fleet comprised of more than 350 manned ships and about 150 unmanned ships hoping technology means lower operating costs as it prepares to counter a growing Chinese fleet, according to a Navy report released Tuesday.

The plan for the 2040s and beyond underscored "the need to address long-term competition with China and sustain military advantage against Russia". It forecasts fleet numbers up slightly from a 2021 Navy long-range shipbuilding plan which had a range of 321 to 372 manned ships and 77 to 140 large unmanned vessels. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc and General Dynamics Corp are the largest ship builders in the United States with other weapons makers like Boeing Co working on unmanned ships programs.

Today the Navy has 298 ships in its "battle force" which ignores scores of resupply and logistics ships. The Navy's proposed fiscal year 2023 budget requested $27.9 billion in shipbuilding funding for eight new ships, including two Virginia class attack submarines, two Arleigh Burke destroyers, and one Constellation frigate.

The U.S. Congress is working to add ships to the Navy's fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022