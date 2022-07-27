Teva reaches proposed $4.25 bln settlement of U.S. opioid lawsuits

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced a $4.25 billion proposed nationwide settlement on Tuesday that could resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The proposal calls for Teva to pay up to $4.25 billion, including the amounts paid in prior settlements, to state and local governments. It also agreed to pay $100 million for Native American tribes. The funds will be spread over 13 years, the company said in an earnings statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)