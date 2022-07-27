Teva reaches proposed $4.25 bln settlement of U.S. opioid lawsuits
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 02:37 IST
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced a $4.25 billion proposed nationwide settlement on Tuesday that could resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The proposal calls for Teva to pay up to $4.25 billion, including the amounts paid in prior settlements, to state and local governments. It also agreed to pay $100 million for Native American tribes. The funds will be spread over 13 years, the company said in an earnings statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Teva
- Native American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
S.Korea steps up security after Abe killing, U.S. ambassador due at LGBTQ parade
U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges
Yellen sees U.S. economy as very strong despite inflation - senior official