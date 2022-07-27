No one wins US Mega Millions, jackpot now over USD 1 billion

Left Menu

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to USD 1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers on Tuesday night and won the top prize.The new estimated jackpot will be the nations fourth-largest lottery prize.The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the games six selected numbers since April 15.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to USD 1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers on Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday's numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The USD 1.02 billion prizes is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing on Friday night is an estimated USD 602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

