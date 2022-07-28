Netflix experiences streaming issues on all devices
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 06:46 IST
Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it is currently experiencing issues with streaming on all devices.
There were around 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, as of 0051 GMT, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.
