Gmail multi-send and layouts feature rolling out to more Google Workspace editions

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-07-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 09:21 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is rolling out two new features in Gmail - layouts and multi-send - for select Workspace editions, allowing users to easily send professional-looking emails to large audiences.

With Layouts, you can select from a predefined set of email templates featuring images, text elements, and buttons. You can also customize these templates with your own color schemes, logos, images, footer text, and links.

Secondly, the multi-send feature allows you to send mass emails without the need to BCC all recipients. By default, multi-send emails include an unsubscribe link unique to each recipient - anyone who unsubscribes is automatically excluded from future multi-send emails from you.

Further, a new Admin setting will allow you to control whether these features are on or off for your users. The admin settings are rolling out now, allowing time to configure availability for their end users in advance.

"We hope these features allow you to quickly and easily create announcements, newsletters, and other mass-email scenarios. Additionally, your recipients will have the ability to unsubscribe from future multi-send emails," Google said.

Layouts and multi-send on Gmail on the web will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, Nonprofits, Workspace Individual, and legacy G Suite Basic customers.

Google noted that these features will not be available to Workspace Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline customers as well as legacy G Suite Business customers.

Earlier this week, Google introduced a new and updated Gmail interface with Material 3 look and feel. The update also brings together Chat, Spaces and Meet in a single, unified view and also introduces new inbox filters and improved search results, among others. The new integrated view is available to all Gmail users who have turned on Chat.

