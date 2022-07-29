Left Menu

Russia has not fixed date for ISS withdrawal -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:55 IST
Russia has not set a date for when it will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS), the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency as saying on Friday.

Yury Borisov, who was appointed Roscosmos head last week, previously told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Roscosmos had decided it will leave the ISS "after 2024".

