Apple plans to place ads in its App Store's Today tab

American tech giant Apple is planning to show ads in the App Store's Today tab and on individual app pages.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Apple is planning to show ads in the App Store's Today tab and on individual app pages. According to The Verge, MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and AppleInsider suggests that the two new ad placements will expand upon the ads you can already see in the App Store's search tab and in search results.

Ads in the Today tab will appear in the larger card format used by other content in that tab, but you'll see a small blue box with the word 'Ad' inside it under the app's name. Ads in individual app pages will appear under the 'You Might Also Like' header that suggests apps related to the one you're looking at. Like in App Store search, ads on app pages will be highlighted in blue to distinguish them from other recommendations. According to 9to5Mac, ad buyers won't be able to target specific applications for these ads, but the ads will be relevant to the app they're shown under.

"Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business," Apple said in a statement to MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and AppleInsider. They added, "Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation--they will only contain content from apps' approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards."

The company plans to begin testing the new ads soon. Apple didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. As per The Verge, Apple first started showing ads in App Store search results in 2016 and began asking users for their permission to enable Personalized Ads in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

