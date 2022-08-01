Ukraine receives four more U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems - minister
Ukraine has received a batch of four more U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), Ukraine's defence minister said on Monday.
"I'm grateful to @POTUS and @SecDef Lloyd Austin III and the (U.S.) people for strengthening of #UAarmy," Oleksii Reznikov, the minister, wrote on Twitter.
HIMARS has a longer range and are more precise than Ukraine's Soviet-era artillery, allowing Ukrainian forces to hit Russian targets that were previously unreachable. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
