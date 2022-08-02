U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia departs from Kuala Lumpur
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:38 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
A U.S. air force jet that flew U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia has left the capital Kuala Lumpur, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and Reuters witnesses.
Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on the plane. Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Flightradar24
- Malaysia
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Kuala Lumpur
- Nancy
- Taipei
- Pelosi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $18M
Malaysia reports 3,080 new COVID-19 infections, 7 new deaths
Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bln award
Samsung SDI breaks ground for $1.3 bln battery factory in Malaysia
Malaysia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 infections, 14 more deaths