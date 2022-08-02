Left Menu

U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia departs from Kuala Lumpur

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:38 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
A U.S. air force jet that flew U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia has left the capital Kuala Lumpur, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and Reuters witnesses.

Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on the plane. Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

