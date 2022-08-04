Taiwan spots two Chinese missiles launched in drill near outlying islands- report
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:50 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Two missiles were launched by China near Taiwan's Matsu islands, which lie off the coast of China, at around 2 p.m. local time and headed in the direction of the no.2 and no.3 drill zones announced by China, according to an internal Taiwan security report seen be Reuters and confirmed by a security source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement