Ukraine's president names telecoms expert head of occupied southern region

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a senior official from a Ukrainian telecommunications institute as governor of the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson on Thursday, his office said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 23:52 IST
Ukraine's president names telecoms expert head of occupied southern region

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a senior official from a Ukrainian telecommunications institute as governor of the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson on Thursday, his office said. The new governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, for the last six years had been an adviser to the head of Ukraine's state radio frequencies institute. His experience there, the president's office said, "would be useful in the performance of the tasks set before him as head of the important region."

Ukraine has vowed to mount a major counteroffensive against Russia in Kherson. Following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Russia transferred the mobile network in Kherson to Russia's cellular grid and dialling code. Ukraine accused Moscow in May of conducting "a shutdown of all communications" there.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

