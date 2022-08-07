Left Menu

Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.

The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

