Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 16:48 IST
India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.
The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.
