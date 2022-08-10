OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 (Android 13): What's new?

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1, based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and North America. It will also be available in the EU in the near future, the company said in a forum post on Tuesday.

Since this is the first Open Beta build, you may not experience all the features of OxygenOS 13 this time and more features will come in the subsequent versions, OnePlus said.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1:

Design

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behaviour recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default.

Seamless interconnection

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Digital wellbeing

Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Performance optimization

Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Gaming experience

Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure your device is in the latest OxygenOS 12 version (A.15). Also ensure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB of storage space is available.

This build also includes some known issues:

Known Issues