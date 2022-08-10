Left Menu

Google adds Workspace Client-side encryption to Meet

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has added Workspace Client-side encryption to Meet, giving customers the highest degree of protection and increased control over their data. The security feature will be available first on the web, with support for meeting rooms and mobile devices coming later.

Client-side encryption gives users direct control of their encryption keys and the identity service that they choose to authenticate for those keys. This also guarantees that Google cannot access audio and video content under any circumstances and helps you meet regulatory compliance in many regions, the company said.

To use the feature, the organizer needs to join for the call to start when client-side encryption is turned on. If participants join early, they will need to wait for the organizer to join before communicating with others. Secondly, some functions that require server-side processing or parsing of call media will not work, e.g. cloud-based noise cancellation or closed captions.

In addition, client-side encryption does not support dialing-in/out.

"Bringing Client-side encryption to Meet is another significant milestone in Google Workspace's industry-leading encryption work, offering our users the highest degree of protection and control over their data," Google said.

Rollout pace and availability

Users on supported Google Workspace editions can create Client-side encrypted calls. Currently, only participants within your Workspace organization can be invited to client-side encrypted calls while guest access will be introduced in the future.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers hosting client-side encrypted calls.

Workspace Client-side encryption for Meet will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, The Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

More details about this feature can be found in the Google Workspace Update blog.

