No-Code DevOps platform Humalect raises $ 750k in seed round led by StartupXseed Ventures

Humalect, a no-code platform helping organizations automate DevOps, has raised USD 750K from early-stage investors StartupXseed Ventures, which has previously backed top companies such as Darwinbox, Jobiak, CloudSek, Bellatrix and Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS). The raised funds will be strategically utilized to build the team efficiently and extend product features.

DevOps is the combination of practices and tools that increases an organization's ability to deliver software and services at high velocity. DevOps is a must-have for scalability of any organization. However, organizations usually avoid DevOps in early days due to the complexity, cost, and time involved. Humalect is trying to fill this gap by automating end-to-end DevOps and getting it running in less than 30 minutes. Humalect enables organizations to be Kubernetes ready from their early days. This helps organizations save on their engineering efforts and focus on business goals by reducing the requirements of managing infrastructure. Humalect also helps organizations lower cloud bills by right-sizing infrastructure.

Humalect Co-Founder Rajesh Tilwani points out, ''Goal of DevOps engineering is to improve developer productivity, but it never happens as intended. Most companies spend precious developer hours managing and maintaining this behemoth process. Typically, development teams spend at least 25% of their time setting up the cloud and managing the infrastructure, which could be utilized to build and launch their products in the market. That is why we built Humalect, focused on automation, flexibility, and the highest security standards for development teams, product teams, and business owners alike.'' Vishal Saugat, Humalect Co-Founder, adds, ''Humalect would save developer team's time spent on cloud management by 100 folds and it can bootstrap infrastructure, pipelines and deployment in minutes. It fits any tech stack without downtime, and does not impose any lock-in or migration debts. With the help of investments raised, we aim to build further and strengthen our team and extend our product features.'' Speaking about the Investment, Mr. Ravi Thakur, Co-founding Partner at StartupXseed, said, ''We know how complex the DevOps function is in organizations, and we spotted Rajesh and Vishal at the right time to solve that problem. We are bullish on their growth plans and are putting in our best efforts to make it happen.'' The challenges organizations face with DevOps are many. Every company avoids DevOps in the early days, but after an untoward incident like a security breach or downtime, DevOps becomes a reactive priority. The process of set-up is iterative and sometimes even takes months to complete. DevOps is important, and Humalect aims to empower organizations to scale and deploy their products across multiple cloud providers with their quick set-up DevOps platform.

For more information - https://humalect.com About Humalect Founded by IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani alumni, Humalect is a no-code platform that helps companies automate their DevOps. DevOps engineering is a function that is responsible for taking software into the hands of the users. Humalect reduces the time for software delivery while ensuring the best cloud and security practices from day 1. The traditional DevOps setup takes months whereas Humalect does it in minutes. This leads to faster software release cycles while ensuring readiness for scale from day 1. Using Humalect, even small startups have access to end-to-end DevOps pipelines which would otherwise be put on low priority due to heavy cost and time requirements. This leads to better developer productivity and reduced cloud bills. Humalect currently supports only Amazon Web Services but will be supporting all major cloud providers and DevOps tools in the coming months.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875771/Humalect_Co_Founders.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)