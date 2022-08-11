Verizon's internet services down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Verizon Communications Inc's internet services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than two thousand incidents of people reporting issues with the wireless carrier, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

