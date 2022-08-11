Left Menu

Verizon's internet services down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 10:27 IST
Verizon's internet services down for thousands of users - Downdetector
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Verizon Communications Inc's internet services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than two thousand incidents of people reporting issues with the wireless carrier, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

