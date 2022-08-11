Verizon's internet services back up after brief outage

Verizon Communications Inc's internet services appeared to be back up for most users after facing a brief disruption on Thursday, which the company said was due to a fiber cut during an overnight construction activity.

"Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crews to resolve this issue quickly," a Verizon spokesperson said. At the peak of the outage, more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

However, internet services appeared to be back up after a brief disruption, with reports dropping to around 200 incidents in the United States. Verizon's mobile and landline communications services, including broadband internet and phone, were affected by the disruption.

Most of the incidents were reported in Fayetteville, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Baltimore, Fort Bragg and Santa Rosa, according to Downdetector. The wireless carrier pointed the outage to be around Miami, concentrated around Hialeah and extending to Kendall and Homestead.

