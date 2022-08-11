Verizon says service disruption in Miami caused by cut to fiber

Disruptions to Verizon Communications Inc's mobile services in Miami was caused by a cut in optical fiber due to overnight construction work, the wireless carrier said on Thursday as it works with vendors and local crew to fix the issue.

Services for customers in the Miami area, concentrated around Hialeah and extending south to Kendall and Homestead, have been impacted, the company said. "Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crew to resolve this issue quickly," a Verizon spokesperson said.

At the peak of the outage, more than 2,000 user reports cited issues with Verizon, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which collates status reports from a number of sources. Services appeared to be back up as reports dropped to around 200 incidents. Verizon offers mobile and landline communications services, including broadband internet and phone service.

