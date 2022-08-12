Pocket52 Brings Jeetne Ki Azaadi This August

Unveils the 5th edition of the Pocket Poker Championship (PPC), live from 15-21 Aug Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Pocket52, one of India’s renowned online poker brands, is launching ‘Jeetne Ki Azaadi’, a series of unconventional and exciting contests.

Pocket52 is offering over 200 high-value tournaments spread across the month of August 2022, and has an overall whopping INR 3.80+ Crores in guaranteed cash prizes to winners.

To celebrate the breakout success of the tournaments in the last few months, Pocket52’s flagship tournament called Pocket Poker Championship (PPC) will be live from 15th to 21st August 2022, and will feature over 49 events filled with marquee tournaments, in its fifth edition. PPC offers over INR 1.61 Crores in guaranteed cash prizes to the winners.

PPC’s flagship tournament, ‘The Bracelet’ guarantees INR 40 lacs in cash prizes and will witness some of the biggest poker grinds where players can join from buy-ins as low as INR 1. Furthermore, players can also win 100% bonus on first deposits and upto 30% bonus on subsequent deposits. On top of that, they can get up to a 50% bonus during the first and last week of the month.

With freerolls, extra cashback, free tickets and player highlights, winning is not exclusive under Jeetne Ki Azaadi anymore. Pocket52 also offers contests, free tournaments, low buy-in satellites and high ROI tournaments throughout the year for players to witness and sharpen their skills. About Pocket52 Pocket52, one of India's renowned Poker App, not only gives you a world-class gaming experience but also connects you with like-minded individuals. Pocket52 is certified by internationally renowned iTech Labs, Australia, to make your gameplay safe, secure, and hassle-free. Pocket52 aims to revolutionize the skill-based online real-money gaming industry in India by providing a feature-rich platform, built with cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, a transparent network, and round-the-clock promotions. The Pocket52 app is available on all devices, including all popular smartphones and tablets (Android & iOS). To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Pocket52 brings 'Jeetne ki Azaadi'

